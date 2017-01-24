Oscar snubs: Martin Scorsese, Amy Adams, 'Finding Dory' miss out

Director/writer Martin Scorsese and Andrew Garfield on the set of 'Silence.' (Photo: Photo credit: Kerry Brown, Kerry Brown)

La La Land and diversity were the major winners of Tuesday's Oscar nominations, which also included impressive showings by Arrival, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea. But not everyone woke up to good news. Among the most surprising omissions:

Silence. Despite its muted box office ($5.2 million since late December) and snubs by the Golden Globes and industry guilds, we still figured Martin Scorsese’s high-minded religious drama might have a shot with the Academy, given the director’s prodigious 12 Oscar nods to date. But Silence once again fell on deaf ears, eking out with just one nomination for best cinematography.

Amy Adams. The five-time Oscar nominee was once considered an on-the-bubble contender, but appeared to be lock in recent weeks thanks to Arrival's strong showing across major awards groups. But the long-overdue actress' understated performance as a linguist communicating with aliens may have been too muted for voters, who otherwise welcomed the sci-fi drama with eight nominations including best picture.

Finding Dory. Stellar reviews and more than $1 billion at the global box office couldn't help the Disney/Pixar blockbuster swim to a nomination for best animated feature, which its predecessor, Finding Nemo, won in 2004.

Annette Bening. Not only is she a four-time Oscar nominee, but the 20th Century Women star is also a member of the Academy's Board of Governors as a representative for the Actors Branch. So how did she miss out on Nomination No. 5? Blame it on a crowded field of other well-respected actresses including Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) and French icon Isabelle Huppert (Elle), both of whom have showier roles.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. After picking up best supporting actor at the Golden Globes and a nomination from the BAFTA Awards, Johnson was passed over for his creepy Nocturnal Animals turn in favor of his co-star, Michael Shannon.

Taraji P. Henson. Arriving at the tail end of awards season, Hidden Figures blasted off at the box office with $83.7 million (and counting) since late December and four nominations including best picture and best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer). But the Empire star couldn't manage a best-actress nod for her powerful turn as NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Sully. Clint Eastwood's workmanlike take on the Miracle on the Hudson hasn't been a major awards player in months, despite its inclusion on the National Board of Review's top 10 films of the year list. Still, its shutout in major categories is surprising given its stellar box office ($125.1 million) and likable star in Tom Hanks, who was once again overlooked for best actor after recent high-profile snubs for Bridge of Spies and Captain Phillips.

