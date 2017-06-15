Erendira Wallenda flies over Niagara Falls

Erendira Wallenda (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. Erendira Wallenda successfully performed a stunt hanging by her teeth while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.

Wallenda was tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She used a Hula-Hoop-type device to hang from the helicopter as it flew 300 feet above the Falls.

Today's stunt coincides with the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.





