BUFFALO, NY - Ed Sheeran is coming to Buffalo.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will perform at the KeyBank Center on July 9th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. Prices range from $89.50 to $39.50. They can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000.

