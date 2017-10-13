Unique Eats: Gigi's Cucina Povera

KENMORE, N.Y. - For seven days straight, dozens of restaurants are opening their doors to regular patrons, and they hope new ones, with specially crafted menus and deals.

"We have some of the best restaurants in the country," Mary Ann Giordano, Owner and Chef of Gigi's Cucina Povera, said. "[We have some] great chefs."

With Local Restaurant Week just around the corner, Giordano said it was a no-brainer to bring her Kenmore Cucina once again to the bi-annual tradition.

"I was telling all my friends, no, I won't go to a chain restaurant," Giordano said. "I want to support the local restaurants in our community.

Her restaurant, that features a mix of Mediterranean and Sicilian foods, participates in Restaurant Week every time around.

"It's a great opportunity to connect with our community, to get new people to come in and try us out and we try and give an idea of what we actually do here in the restaurant everyday," Giordano explained.

Local Restaurant Week is all about the special menu and special prices.

Gigi's menu features a lot of their classics like polenta with mushrooms, eggplant parmesan and linguini with clam sauce. Their homemade limoncello made the menu, too.

"You're going to get an idea of what Gigi's is about," Giordano said. "Our food and our philosophy."

Following the tiered pricing guidelines set out by Local Restaurant Week, for $20.17, you'll get an appetizer, an entree and a dessert off Gigi's menu. For $40.17, you will get an appetizer, two entrees, a dessert and two glasses of wine.

"Well I think that the culture and heritage that is inherent in Buffalo people has a great deal to do with the chefs and the restaurants that we have in our community," Giordano added.

Restaurant Week runs October 16 through 22. You can see the full list of participating restaurants and their menus here.

