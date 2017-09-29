Unique Eats: Bowling and Burgers at K&L lanes

GOWANDA, N.Y. - Down below a Shop and Save in Gowanda sits K&L Lanes. The place is known for bowling, but perhaps better known for burgers.

"The main thing is bowling...but burgers is a pretty big draw," Lew Gabel, a former owner of the bowling alley, said. "Everybody eats when they bowl. They gotta have a burger."

The burger is fuel for the game. And that's how the alley has made its name.

K&L hosts bowling leagues every night of the week from about September to April or May. They also offer a few hours for open bowling on Saturdays. But it is the burger that keeps people returning.

"You figure out what you can make to draw the people," Doug Heckman, the alley's current owner, said.

Heckman says their burgers stand out for a couple of reasons. First, the meat is top notch. He said they buy it from the Shop and Save right above them. It is fresh, never frozen and ground every other day.

The other reason their burgers are the best, according to Heckman, is their combinations. They have an extensive list of hamburgers from the classic bacon cheeseburger to a Quesadilla burger. They also feature a specialty burger each month.

K&L Lanes is located at: 10 Buffalo Street in Gowanda. You can find hours of operation on the alley's Facebook page.

