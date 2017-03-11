Unique Eats at The Dome Stadium

The Dome Stadium (Photo: WGRZ)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. - It's in its 7th decade of serving Western New York favorites including its popular fish fry- and The Dome Stadium is still going strong.

The restaurant situated in a more-than-100-year-old train station on Main Street (not to be confused with the nearby golf dome) got its name from the gridiron past of former owner and Tonawanda football legend Rick Cassata. Now, current owner Jim Siracuse continues its legacy as a neighborhood meeting house.

"Everybody loves it," says Siracuse. "They feel it's their second home. It's the place to come, the place to go to be with friends."

"Everyone knows everyone," adds manager Rebecca Schmidt. "And you walk in and you're instantly treated as if you're family, as if you're one of us."

The viewer-recommended fish fry lives up to the hype with a delicious flaky crust and tasty side options including the Unique Eats preference of German Potato Salad. Other popular seafood options include the coconut shrimp and the seafood platter, while non-seafood lover will enjoy this month's special of a 12oz. ribeye steak.

Check out The Dome Stadium at its website here, and let us know where to go next by emailing us here.

The Dome Stadium

200 Main St.

Tonawanda, NY 14150

(716) 694-6317

Hours:

Every day 11 a.m. - 4 a.m.

