Unique Eats at Stack Burger

Stack Burger

WEST SENECA, N.Y. - Just south and east of Buffalo, there's a burger joint with no tables, no chairs- just a passion for unique burgers packed with flavor.

Owner Joe Maurino and Executive Chef Anthony Giangrosso opened Stack Burger in the summer of 2015 with some wild ideas about the American classic, but strangely enough it was another out-there idea that got them the most notoriety this past summer.

Stack went to the Taste of Buffalo in 2016 with a few burgers on the menu as well as a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich- which immediately won over festival-goers and judges, who gave it the Best Overall Item and Chair's Choice awards.

"The taste of Buffalo was huge, we got the street cred now," says Giangrosso. "We've got all that stuff, and now it's just taking off, it's got a mind of its own and I love it."

The PB&J is battered, fried, and drizzled with loganberry and peanut sauces and served alongside house-made grape whipped cream. It's not health food- but it is delicious.

And that's not to overlook the tasty burgers and sides that fill out the menu. Unique Eats sampled and loved the Hangover (bacon, cheese, fried egg and hash brown), the Demon (spiced patty, hot sauce, hot peppers, black pepper mayo), the Vinny (pepperoni, mozzarella and cherry pepper bruschetta) and Foghorn (special for February, fried chicken between two waffles with cheese and a maple bacon cream sauce).

"I think it's a test for our love of the food," says Giangrosso. "I mean everything here has its own sauce, even, that's made from scratch, Everything has its own spice made from scratch. We just take our time with it, we like it. You put the love, you put the passion into it and it shows."

Check out Stack Burger at its website here

174 Orchard Park Rd.

West Seneca, NY 14224

(716) 288-8204

Hours:

Mon-Thurs: 11am-9pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-10pm

Closed Sunday

