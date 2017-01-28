Unique Eats at New York Beer Project

New York Beer Project (Photo: WGRZ)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - The rise of craft brewing has made beer "flights"- samplings of several smaller 4 or 5 oz. pours- a common offering at bars.

New York Beer Project has them too- but it's also trying to do the same with its food.

The Lockport brewery run by Kelly and Kevin Krupski, a former music teacher and CPA, offers a menu perfect for the person who wants to try everything. The food "flights" let eaters sample the three most popular burgers, sandwiches, or mac and cheese dishes on the menu- and pair them with appropriate flights of beer.

"It's not just wine that pairs well with food; beer does also," says Kevin.

"And nothing goes better with beer than smoked meat," Kelly adds.

That means some unique offerings like the brisket donut: a house-made plain donut sliced in half, piled with barbecue brisket, and drizzled with caramel and BBQ sauce. There's also the pulled pork and mac and cheese on toast (no one said anything about health food here).

"I think what makes us truly unique is that we're a manufacturing facility," says Kevin. "All during the day the brewing team is back there making craft beers. And people go up there and get to watch that."

That team is hard at work too- in the first year alone, NYBP brewed 55 different beers, and the list is still growing. It also has a full calendar of events like trivia, live music, and mini-festivals, and an upstairs banquet area that's gotten popular for weddings.

New York Beer Project

6933 S Transit Rd.

Lockport, NY 14094

(716) 743-6927

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11am-11pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-1am

