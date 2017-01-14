Unique Eats at Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

LEWISTON, N.Y. - A thousand-degree oven can cook a pizza pretty fast- three minutes, to be exact.

And at Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen in Lewiston, it'll bake you up one of the best pizzas you've tasted.

Michael Hibberd, whose family has owned the nearby Hibberd Custard Stand for three generations, opened Gallo in July and has seen a growing stream of customers come in to check out his unique creations in a former auto shop on Center Street near Academy Park.

"There's not a demographic that we don't cater to," says Hibberd, "so we pretty much can get everyone in here and enjoy the menu."

That menu includes a wide variety of pizzas, some familiar like pepperoni and margarita, and others more unique like Gallo's take on Buffalo chicken- chicken braised in calabrian chili peppers, then added to a pizza with bechamel sauce and mozzarella and blue cheeses.

The coal-fired oven is also used to cook the roasted chicken wings, which are topped with herbs, onions and lemon juice. Other appetizers include the delicious lasagna-like Eggplant Gallo and the crisp fried meatballs known as Prapata.

Gallo (Italian for "rooster") is also built on the site of Lewiston's legendary Hustler's Tavern, where legend has it, the word "cocktail" was coined.

"They claim the previous owner of this bar, she used to stir her drinks with a rooster feather," says Hibberd. And Gallo continues that tradition with an array of unique cocktails, as well as an extensive wine and beer selection.

Check out Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen at its website here, and let us know where to go next by emailing us here.

Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

800 Center St.

Lewiston, NY 14092

(716) 405-7596

Hours:

Mon-Wed: 4pm-9pm

Thu-Sat: 4pm-10pm

Closed Sunday

