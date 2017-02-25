Unique Eats at DeSalvo's Meats and Eats

DeSalvo's Meats and Eats (Photo: WGRZ)

KENMORE, N.Y. - One doesn't typically expect to find delicious soups, mac and cheeses, and brownie parfaits in a local butcher shop.

That's what makes a trip inside DeSalvo's Meats and Eats on Delaware Avenue so intense.

After years of making sausage with his family in his mom's kitchen, Anthony DeSalvo got the chance to take over the former Hoelscher Meats location- and expanded it far beyond just raw steaks and chops to take-home lunches and dinners.

"It's family cooking, and a lot of homemade recipes from years and years ago passed down for a few generations," says DeSalvo. "You're going to get what I like to eat, and I like to eat."

The take-home freezer is stuffed with meals perfect for someone who wants a home-cooked meal without any of the actual cooking: stuffed peppers, pasta dishes, varieties of mac and cheese, shepherds' and turkey pot pies and pulled pork.

Unique Eats also sampled and was blown away by the delicious soups- stuffed banana pepper and tomato basil being big highlights. The stuffed breads cooked in an oven in the back were also a delight, and DeSalvo has plans to get a bigger oven to make more breads and rolls.

And that's not to overshadow the butcher part of the operation: delicious sausages, stuffed pork roasts, and steaks offered at prices lower than some nearby supermarkets. DeSalvo's also sells lunchmeats including roast beef and turkey made in-house.

"We're a micro-mini-supermarket, if you will," says DeSalvo. "You don't have to deal with the hassles of the large supermarket; you can come here and get your one or two steaks and your side dishes and we're here to help you out with that."

Check out DeSalvo's Meats and Eats at its Facebook page here, and let us know where to go next by emailing us here.

DeSalvo's Meats and Eats

3067 Delaware Ave.

Kenmore, NY 14217

(716) 874-3620

Hours:

Mon: 11am-6pm

Tues-Fri: 9am-6pm

Sat: 9am-5pm

Closed Sunday

(© 2017 WGRZ)