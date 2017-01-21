Unique Eats at Cafe on the Avenue

Cafe on the Avenue (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - You haven't had a Buffalo donut until you've had one made by a robot named Delicious Rex.

The hardworking automaton labors away behind a knee-high window inside the cozy Cafe on the Avenue, opened about a year ago by Rob Keohane to join in on the North Buffalo resurgence.

"Hertel is getting pretty popular, it's the new Elmwood," says manager Terry Conway. "It's kind of the Cafe on the Avenue Cheers because everybody knows your name after you come in here once."

The donuts are the big draw at the Cafe, and not just for the novelty of watching the robot make them before your eyes. These are among Buffalo's best- soft, not too sweet, and with a wide variety of flavors from thin mint and orange chocolate to maple bacon and chocolate peanut butter (complete with a Reese's peanut butter cup in the middle).

Cafe on the Avenue also serves breakfast and lunch, with takeout available. The Avenue is among the most popular breakfast options ($7 gets you home fries with cheese, peppers and onions, two eggs and toast), while the burgers power the lunch options (Unique Eats was a big fan of the BBQ Cheddar Bacon Angus Burger, served with well-seasoned homemade chips).

Check out Cafe on the Avenue at its Facebook page here, and let us know where to go next by emailing us here.

Cafe on the Avenue

1240 Hertel Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14216

(716) 877-2233

Hours:

Every day 7am-3pm

(© 2017 WGRZ)