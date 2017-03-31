Dierks Bentley bringing tour to WNY

BUFFALO, NY - Dierks Bentley is bringing his world tour to Darien Lake in August.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, August 4th. Tickets, which range in price from $72.50 to $32.50, go on sale Friday, April 7th.
