Country legend Loretta Lynn recovering after stroke

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music) (Photo: Terry Wyatt, 2015 Getty Images)

Beloved country legend Loretta Lynn is in the hospital recovering after she suffered a stroke Thursday, according to a post on her Facebook page.

The post says that Lynn, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, was at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee when she had the stroke. She is currently under medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed," the post said.

In Sept. 2016, Lynn had to cancel two shows at Gruene Hall after she underwent surgery for an injury she suffered from a fall.

