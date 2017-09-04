Close Channel 2 goes back to school WGRZ 1:05 PM. EDT September 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO,NY-- It's back to school time for kids in WNY. Can you guess the Channel 2 staffer from their back to school pictures? © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories Buffalo fire battles 3-alarm fire Sep. 4, 2017, 3:38 p.m. Buffalo Police investigate Thatcher St. shooting Sep. 4, 2017, 1:13 p.m. Haley to U.N.: North Korea is 'begging for war' Sep. 4, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs