BUFFALO, NY - Fresh off his Grammy wins, Live Nation has announced that Chance the Rapper is bringing his Spring tour to Darien Lake.

The concert is scheduled for May 31st at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 14th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be available online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. You can also charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

