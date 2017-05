City Council request move of popular canalside concert series after resident complaints (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY - The previously free Thursday night concerts at Canalside will come with a fee this year.

Canalside will begin charging a $5 ticket fee for the 2017 Thursday night concert series.

The ticket fee will officially be announced on Thursday with the announcement of the 10 week concert lineup.

