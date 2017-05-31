Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home
Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.
WGRZ 10:53 AM. EDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Opiate intervention court coming to Erie Co.May 30, 2017, 11:44 p.m.
-
Trump posts vague, midnight tweet about 'negative…May 31, 2017, 5:57 a.m.
-
Stunt Over Falls By Wallenda's Wife Gets Council OKMay 30, 2017, 11:14 p.m.