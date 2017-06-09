You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books

As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

WGRZ 2:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories