Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
WGRZ 5:00 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Teen father accused of beating his baby girlOct. 8, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Mom, kids escape truck before it catches fireOct. 9, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Another black water discharge near Niagara FallsOct. 9, 2017, 9:56 a.m.