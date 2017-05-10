This Device Literally Catches Purse Thieves Red Handed

The Handbag Dyetonator permanently marks purse thieves with a small GPS-enabled device activated by text message. TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) has the details on an invention so popular, there is a wait list to get one.

WGRZ 10:37 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories