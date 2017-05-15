New York City Hotel Imports Sand From the Hamptons So You Don't Have to Leave
Hotel execs at the Dream Downtown literally had sand imported from the Hamptons to pull off the ultimate beach theme on the pool deck so you can stay in the city. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WGRZ 11:39 AM. EDT May 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Olean man charged with killing his wifeMay 15, 2017, 9:41 a.m.
-
Boil water advisory for BroctonMay 15, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
-
Ex-bookkeeper for doctor faces sentencing in $500K theftMay 15, 2017, 9:44 a.m.