New Tour Drops You in the Middle of Nowhere to 'Get Lost'
In a new tour called Get Lost, you get paired with a travel expert to figure out what kind of environment you'd prefer. Then they drop you in an unknown environment. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WGRZ 1:02 PM. EDT October 06, 2017
