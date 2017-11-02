Millennials Will Go Crazy For The Best Twist On Avocado On Toast
There's nothing more millennial than broadcasting yourself on social media, filling up with rage when your iCloud storage gets full and avocado on toast. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WGRZ 12:03 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Grand Island man charged with enticing minorNov. 2, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
What to know: How new tax plan would affect NYersNov. 2, 2017, 12:19 p.m.
-
Republican tax plan caps mortgage and property tax…Nov. 2, 2017, 11:59 a.m.