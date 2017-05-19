Millennials Are Expected To Take Over 25,000 Selfies in a Lifetime
Selfies have by now become an epidemic, seems like everywhere we turn there's someone with a camera trying to catch the perfect angle to snap the photo. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WGRZ 8:26 AM. EDT May 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting caseMay 19, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
-
States seek to advocate for low-cost insurance in lawsuitMay 19, 2017, 9:49 a.m.
-
Crews rescue man from Niagara GorgeMay 18, 2017, 11:15 p.m.