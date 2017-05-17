Don't Let Netflix Be A Constant Reminder of Your Breakup
You did it! You finally took the step and broke up with your partner, now it's time to for a long Netflix binge. Unless Netflix's algorithms are constantly reminding you of your breakup! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WGRZ 12:23 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Senate passes bill to expedite WNY ride-sharingMay 17, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
Rep. Justin Amash: If Comey memos are true, Trump…May 17, 2017, 11:11 a.m.
-
Putin: Russia willing to turn over transcript of…May 17, 2017, 8:01 a.m.