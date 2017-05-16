Avoid These Foods If You Are Stressed
Stress eating is never a good idea, but if you are going to munch your feelings away anyway, there are some surprising foods you should stay away from according to nutrition experts. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WGRZ 11:03 AM. EDT May 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Trump says he has 'absolute right' to release…May 16, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Developer to discuss plans for Central TerminalMay 16, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
School budget voting todayMay 16, 2017, 10:11 a.m.