America is Obsessed with Canned Wine
It looks like canned wine is having its moment, according to numbers from Nielsen and a survey out of Texas Tech University. Sales numbers show this cool drink will be a hot ticket item this summer. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WGRZ 11:41 AM. EDT May 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Moog to invest $53M, 200 new jobs to WNYMay 24, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
-
Five reasons NY leaders are mad about Trump's budgetMay 24, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
-
4 arrested in Erie County Sheriff protestMay 24, 2017, 11:02 a.m.