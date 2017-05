A WNY mom to be got a wonderful surprise from Ellen DeGeneres as part of the Mother's Day Special! (Photo: EllenTube)

BUFFALO, NY-- Ellen DeGeneres is well-known for having a big heart, as well as giving away big gifts during her show.

As part of her Mother's Day special, several moms-to-be got a big surprise from Ellen! One of those lucky winners was from Buffalo. Check out the segment here: http://ellentube.com/videos/0_2gkorpbe

