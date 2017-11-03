'Bad Moms' Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn offer their guide to Christmas joy

WESTWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Cast and crew members attend the premiere of STX Entertainment's "A Bad Moms Christmas" on October 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Fury, 2017 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn struck a national chord as over-it mothers interrupting the status quo in last year's raucous Bad Moms. Now the rowdy threesome are turning their gaze to the traditionally crazed holiday season in A Bad Moms Christmas (in theaters Wednesday).

The holidays are so stressful, especially for mothers, that the Christmas season is ripe for lampooning with a Bad Moms' twist on a tried-and-true seasonal message.

"If you could just slow it down and take on just a little less responsibility," says Kunis, who has a daughter, Wyatt, 3, and a son, Dimitri, 11 months, with husband Ashton Kutcher. "Then we as moms, and as people, would just enjoy what holidays are supposed to be: time spent together."

More thoughtful advice from the trio, all mothers, for surviving the holiday season:

Get everything done early

There are holiday cards to send, presents to buy. But push to do it early to maximize the season, which flies by.

"That’s great because then you can just chill out," says Hahn, who takes teasing from her friends for sending out the first Christmas card of the season.

Kunis attacks shopping for family and friends in full spreadsheet mode, finishing by Thanksgiving.

"The spreadsheet has what was given last year. I go through it, writing ideas for this year," says Kunis. "At night, I go online, shop and cross items off the list."

Responsible mall drinking is allowed

Onscreen, the frustrated moms hit the mall food court for a boozy break. The three agree that's OK for real, in moderation.

"Don’t drink and drive. Uber and mall drink," Kunis says.

"We’re bad moms, not irresponsible moms," Bell adds.

Express yourself with the tree, however humble

Bell's tree is filled with ornaments she made as a kid with her grandmother. "I’m a fan of a tree that looks like nostalgia puked all over the pine," she says.

Hahn loves the paper chains her two children, ages 8 and 11, make at school. Kunis goes for creations by Wyatt and the tradition of buying ornaments on travels with Kutcher. "So it’s either my 3-year-old’s artwork or a Christmas ornament from Nashville to Amsterdam."

Don't dirty dance with the mall Santa

The bad moms dance all crazy with a game Santa. This is not a recommended real-life practice.

"Not acceptable. There are children around," says Hahn.

"Don't do it, ladies," Kunis agrees. "But if you are going to do it, make it to Sisqo's Thong Song."

Seriously, Kenny G rocks the season

Kenny G's Christmas music is a point of contention in Bad Moms Christmas, but offscreen, the stars insist it's a go anytime. "Thumbs up, he’s awesome," says Kunis. "True musician."

Bell says her grandmother is an ardent fan: "And I never minded a little Kenny G," she says. "Some people are afraid to admit it. But no one minds Kenny G."

The Frozen star says she and husband Dax Shepard are total devotees of Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas jazz score.

"My second daughter (Delta) was born Dec. 19. So we put up Christmas lights in the (hospital) room. And when she was delivered, we were playing the Peanuts Christmas soundtrack," she says.

