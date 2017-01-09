Heather Waldman (Photo: WGRZ)

Heather joined Storm Team 2 in January 2017; right in the heart of lake effect season! Don't worry, that won't scare her off. She says that just means there's plenty of opportunities to get her skis out.

Heather grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania. Believe it or not, she was actually terrified of thunderstorms, but a teacher helped her learn about Mother Nature and realize that is was much more cool than it was scary. Her passion for all things weather led her to Penn State where she graduated with degrees in meteorology and telecommunications. She then started her on-air and forecasting career with AccuWeather where she frequently appeared on Fox Business, ABC World News Now and the Big Ten Network.

When she's not on your TV, you can find Heather baking, at the gym or sharing her love of weather with other people. She hopes to make many school visits to inspire more young scientists just like when she was in school.

