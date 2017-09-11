Emily Lampa (Photo: WGRZ)

Emily Lampa is a multiple award winning and Emmy-nominated Investigative Journalist. She joined the "2 On Your Side" News Team in September 2017.

She is so honored to be a part of a news organization that understands the importance of responsible journalism, informing the public and being the voice for the voiceless.

Born in Philadelphia, PA - and raised in Cherry Hill, NJ - Emily graduated from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ with a BA in Communications.

She interned at NBC10 in Philadelphia, which led to her first job in the news biz, working as the assistant to the Director of News Operations.

In 2005, Emily reported and produced for WLUC-TV6 in Marquette, Michigan. In 2007, she traded up the snowy north for the sunny south, taking a reporter position at Central Florida News 13 in Orlando, Florida. And in 2011, Emily came back up to the Mid-Atlantic area to anchor and report for 47 ABC News in Salisbury, MD. She became their Senior News Anchor and Lead Investigative Reporter in the years that followed.

Emily loves movies, binge watching streaming television shows, reading, snowboarding, bowling, traveling, and dancing. But at the top of this list is her husband Nick, their daughters Eva & Ashlyn, and their two cats Shiloh & Chop-chop.

If you have a story you think she should cover, send her an e-mail: emily.lampa@wgrz.com

© 2017 WGRZ-TV